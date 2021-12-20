Blooming Grove's Lions took the first step to reaching the playoffs and winning a possible district title Monday when the BG Boys knocked off Rice 75-36 in the District 18-3A opener.
It's a tough district and a long road to the playoffs, but the Lions look to be in the hunt and wasted no time making their point in the opener Monday.
It's an eight-team race and Malakoff will still be the favorite to win the boys title, but Blooming Grove's new coach Eric Blendon knows how to win, and -- more importantly -- he knows how to build a winner.
His young Lions have already made strides and they looked more than ready in the opener, running away from rival Rice as nine players scored for BG, including three who reached double figures in limited playing time.
Bryson Fisher led the way with 16 points and Emmanuel Rosas followed with 11 while Jace Tull dropped in 10 points. Ben Baumgartner scored nine and Timmy Hamilton and Jalen Coleman scored eight points apiece for the Lions.
Luiz Mancilla followed with seven points, Noah Hutchinson scored five and Levi Hopper scored a point in a game in which Blooming Grove's defense dictated the flow of the game and the result.
The Lions will open the Kiwanis Classic with a 10:30 a.m. game against Teague on Dec. 27. Rice will open against Dawson at 4:30 p.m. to close out the first day of the Kiwanis Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.