FROST – The Blooming Grove Lions roared back from being 20 points behind to take third place at the Frost Invitational Tournament with a dramatic 57-50 victory over Wortham.
“It was the tale of two halves,” noted Lions coach Eric Blendon.
Wortham’s Dereck Bullard made a lay-up to open the game and start an 8-0 Wortham run.
With 5:02 left in the first quarter, Blooming Grove’s Noah Hutchinson nailed a 3-pointer from the left baseline getting the Lions on the board, 8-3.
The Bulldogs, with Kymani Johnson running point, continued to find ways to penetrate past the Lions perimeter and feed their big post players in the paint.
The Bulldogs were also crashing the boards early. James Johnson led the Bulldogs with 14 points – six in the first quarter. Anthony Fotul added eight – all in the first quarter.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Wortham built a 25-9 lead when Kymani Johnson fired a pass to Derek Bullard for a layup.
“In the first half, we were not moving our feet,” noted Blendon.
No doubt, the Lions felt tired. They not only had their 10-game winning streak snapped earlier in the day losing to Waco’s Rapoport-Myer, but Timothy Hamilton, one of the top players in the Golden Circle and a four-year starter for the Lions, was not available -- and they were playing their sixth game in three days.
Blendon noted, “We could have quit, but we didn’t. We did what we needed to do.”
Indeed, they did what they needed to do. Trailing by 20, Emmanuel Rosas sparked the Blooming Grove fans with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:34 to go in the quarter. It only cut Wortham’s lead to 29-12, but it was a start.
It seemed to stop the hemorrhaging. For the rest of the quarter, the teams played evenly. By halftime, Wortham led 34-18.
BG owned the third quarter. Keagan Hurford hit a free throw to start a Lions’ run – a remarkable run of 19 unanswered points.
With Blendon shouting from the sideline, “Swing it! Swing it! Swing it!”, the Lions were moving, passing, and finding the open man more aggressively. On defense, they became pesky on the perimeter and began controlling the boards.
Jace Trull saved the ball for Lions while falling along the Wortham baseline like a NFL receiver trying to keep his toes inbounds. The Lions then pushed the ball across midcourt to Rosas. Rosas nailed another 3-pointer to lift Blooming Grove back into lead, 36-34.
Trull led the Lions with 18 points, Rosas hit five 3-pointers and scored 17, and Hurford added 12 points. Noah Hutchinson scored six points, and Ben Baumgartner added four points.
Moving into the fourth quarter, Blooming Grove led 43-38. The Lions pushed their lead to 12 when Rosas hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, 52-40.
Wortham called time out with 5:09 to go. Upon resuming play, the Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run punctuated by James Johnson hitting two shots near the rim to pull Wortham within two points, 52-50.
As the clock ticked under a minute to play, Trull received the ball in the high post above the free throw line. He zipped a pass to Rosas cutting to the low post near the right block for a bucket and a 54-50 lead.
In the last 33 seconds, Hurford added a bucket and later added a free throw to close out the victory 57-50.
The victory gives the Lions, the hottest team in the Golden Circle, a 12-2 record for the season.
They went 6-0 to win the Blooming Grove Tournament last week and 5-1 to finish third at the Frost Tournament this week.
Packing up for the bus ride home, Blendon was pleased with how the Lions responded in the second half, “We are improving," he said. "We have confidence in our system, and we trust each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.