FROST -- Blooming Grove's Lions just kept rolling Friday night, winning their second game of the day, their fourth at the Frost Tournament and their 10th in a row with a 58-12 victory over Kopperl.
The Lions, now 11-1 for the season, move on to play in the semifinals of the Frost Tournament at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday against Waco Rapoport.
Kemp plays Wortham in the other morning semifinal and the winners face off at 7:15 Saturday night for the title. The two losers play for third-place at 4:45 p.m.
The Lions are coming off a sweep in their own Blooming Grove Tournament, where they won the title with a 54-36 victory over Bosqueville.
They didn't slow down Friday, starting hot and dominating Kopperl early and holding the Eagles to just a dozen points.
The Lions dominated Kopperl from start to finish and the game was never in doubt. The Lions have been running roughshod through the tournament.
The Lions started fast, jumping out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter with six players scoring in the quarter. Jace Trull got hot in the second quarter, scoring 10 of his 20 points in the quarter.
Trull paced the Lions with a 20-point night, including hitting a 3-pointer, grabbing six rebounds, handing out an assist and blocking a shot.
Emmanuel Rosas scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the second half, and he had a rebound, three assists, and two steals.
Noah Hutchinson scored seven points with four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Kelton Bell scored five points with a rebound, four assists, and a steal. Preston Atkeisson scored five points with three rebounds and a block.
Timmy Hamilton scored four points with five rebounds, an assist, and a steal, Rhett Southard scored four points with six rebounds and an assist and Keagan Hurford scored two points with four rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Ben Baumgartner chipped in with five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.
Blooming Grove opened Friday with an impressive win over Kemp, which went 2-0 on Thursday.
They blitzed Kemp in an afternoon game in their most impressive offensive performance of the tournament -- a statement 78-59 victory over a district rival.
Hamilton led the way against Kemp with a 21-point performance, Rosas followed with 19 points and Trull went inside for 15 as BG's Big 3 combined for 55 points.
Bell came off the bench to score 10 points, Hutchinson added seven, Hurford dropped in three and Southard (2) and Baumgartner (1) also scored.
Blooming Grove's Lions got off to a 2-0 start with victories over Coolidge (58-17) and Bosqueville (53-51).
