BLOOMING GROVE -- There was that moment Saturday -- the kind that brings the crowd to its feet and fills the gym with roars and shouts and fills a team with confidence.
Blooming Grove's Lions were coming back against Bosqueville in the boys championship game of the Blooming Grove Tournament when the gym exploded with a wild and jubilant noise -- a sound that might just carry over to the rest of the season.
Jace Trull had just made a steal, and was flying coast-to-coast in a hurry to find what he was looking for -- a riveting, two-handed dunk that inspired the crowd and the Lions, who soared higher than Trull after his statement slam to claim the title with a 53-36 victory.
"He couldn't have done that last year," said Blooming Grove coach Eric Blendon, who took over the program a year ago.
"He's (Trull) gotten a lot stronger," Blendon said. "He's got some real good post moves and is a much better player this year."
Trull has made a big improvement -- and so has everyone on the team, which is off to a 6-1 start.
"We are light years ahead of where we were last year just because we are in Year 2 of the system, " Blendon said. "The kids have really bought in. "We're 6-1 and I don't think we got our sixth win last year till the Kiwanis. We're a month ahead of schedule."
The Lions finished second in the 2001 Kiwanis Classic, which is played after Christmas, but they left no doubt who was the best team in the three day BG Tournament, sweeping four games to take the title.
They won Saturday with an unrelenting defense that slammed the door on Bosqueville, holding the Bulldogs to only 11 points -- that's right 11 points -- in the second half.
Trull's two-fisted dunk closed the gap to 23-22 in the final minute of the first half and his put-back in the final seconds of the half left the Lions trailing 25-24 at the break.
Then it was Smother City the rest of the way, as BG's big D held the Bulldogs to four baskets, including a 3-pointer, and two free throws (seven points in the third quarter and just four points in the fourth).
"Eleven points in the second half," said Blendon, who was delighted with his team's defensive performance. "That's something (defense) we talk about all the time. We would love to score 53-60 points a game, but if we hold teams to 40 points we're going to have a pretty good year. I'm really proud of the defense we played today.
"We don't have any selfish kids. Everyone is locked in and playing team basketball." he said. "This is a fun group of kids to be around.
"This was a huge win. It feels great to win your own tournament," said Blendon, who returns to Frost this week to play in the Frost Basketball Tournament. Blendon coached at Frost, where his teams had a ton of success.
Trull scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a dozen-dozen double-double and he blocked a shot. Timmy Hamilton led the Lions in scoring with his own double-double -- 19 points and 10 rebounds -- and he made two steals and had a monster blocked shot.
Emmanuel Rosas hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points and Keegan Hurford hustled with a non-stop effort and finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Point guard Noah Hutchinson ran the offense and ran the floor at both ends to help spark the comeback.
Preston Atkeisson came off the bench and scored three points and grabbed three rebounds and Kelton Bell came off the bench and had another unflappable performance while scoring two points.
"We were really getting after it today," Blendon said. "This was a real good tournament for us. The most important thing is taking home that first-place trophy.
"We've got a chance to be good," Blendon said.
