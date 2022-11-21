BETHEL -- Blooming Grove's Lions opened their season with a big victory on the road, beating Cayuga 52-48 in a game BG coach Eric Blendon said they wouldn't have won a year ago.
"This is a game we would have lost last year," said Blendon, praising his team's improvement to start his second year at the Grove. "The way we played is different. This is the first time these kids have had the same coach in back-to-back years.
"They've bought in and they're playing hard," said Blendon, who had big seasons every year when he coached at Frost. He returned to the Golden Circle last season.
"We took four charges in that game (against Cayuga). It's hard to get kids to take a charge these days," he said. "I told them 'Because I'm tough on you, I'm going to love on you just as much as I am tough on you. I'm proud of the way we played. I think we are light years ahead of where were last year."
The Lions were led by Emmanuel Rosas, who nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Timmy Hamilton scored 11 points and Jace Trull scored 10 as three Lions hit double figures. Keegan Hurford scored seven points and Noah Hutchinson and Preston Atkeisson each scored two points.
