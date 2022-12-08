BLOOMING GROVE -- Eric Blendon's Blooming Grove Lions won their sixth game in a row Tuesday, running by Hubbard 52-36 in a final tune-up before opening against a very talented Coolidge team at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the Frost Tournament.
The Lions swept their own tournament last week, winning the title with a lockdown defense that held Bosqueville to only 11 points in the second half in a 54-36 victory in the championship game.
The BG-D (Big Grip Defense) has allowed an average of only 38.8 points per game since the Blooming Grove Tournament started a week ago.
The Lions got ready for the Frost Tournament with a smothering defense and some big performances on offense,
Emmanuel Rosas, who has stepped up this season, led the way against Hubbard, nailing four 3-pointers and finishing with 16 points
Jace Trull, who has improved tremendously, went inside to score 12 points, and Timmy Hamilton, who seems to step up and do whatever it takes to win, was at it again on both ends of the court. He had another double-double.
Once again, Keegan Hurford hustled every minute he was on the court, scoring eight points off the bench while and Kelton Bell (5 points) and Ben Baumgartner (1) all came off the bench to close out Hubbard.
