Burleson did it again to the Tigers, who suffered a bitter loss to the Elks during football season when Burleson came back to win the game with a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
Tuesday's game against the Elks wasn't a carbon copy but once again Burleson came back to win.
The Tigers lost in the Tiger Gym 64-50 Tuesday after Burleson caught fire in the second half to erase a two-point deficit.
The Tigers had their own comeback early, storming back from a 17-8 start and ripped off a 13-5 run to close out the half with a 23-21 lead.
Kameron Mize ignited the run with an eight point second-quarter and the Tiger 1-3-1 zone stopped the Elks cold.
But Burleson got hot in the second half and ran away from the Tigers. The Elks hit back-to-back 3-pointers that started a run and outscored the Tigers 21-14 in the third to take charge of the game.
"We played well," Tiger coach Sunny Hardy said. "I can't be mad about that. Our kids played hard. Our shots weren't falling in the second half and they (the Elks) started hitting some shots.
"They struggled against our 1-3-1 zone in the first half, but made shots in the second half," he said. "They hit a couple of 3s and went on a run."
Damarion Kelly led the Tigers with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Mize nailed three treys and finished with 11 points. Derrick Nathan scored seven points, Javon Betts scored five, David Lee dropped in four points and Vontae Kelly scored three.
The Tigers move on to play in the Athens Tournament Thursday through Friday. The open with a very talented Bullard team and play Peaster, which is ranked No. 7 in the stet 3A poll, in their second game.
