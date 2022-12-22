The Frost Polar Bears played well in a 63-51 loss to Chilton Tuesday night in a non-district game. The Bears don't play a district game until January.
"We were very competitive," Frost coach Cody Cheek said. "We went down by 14 points multiple times and got it back to four."
Cooper Curl led Frost with 14 points, Eli Rogers scored 12 and Mario Porter scored 11. Nicholas Watson scored five points, Jason Stanford scored three and Gabe Martinez and Jaden Rowe scored two points apiece.
