DAWSON -- Dawson's Bulldogs had to play Wortham at the end of the district football schedule without their two top defensive players and lost a close game.
But on Friday night everybody was healthy on the Dawson basketball court and Cole Pemberton's team exacted a bit of revenge, beating Wortham 55-46 to stay unbeaten in the District 18-2A race.
Dawson is now 5-0 in district with a win over Marlin, a heavy favorite to win the 18-2A title, and 16-3 overall.
Isaac Johnson led the way with 23 points, Colby Springer followed with 11 and E'Marre Johnson scored 10. Jace Johnson led Dawson in the paint, hauling down 12 rebounds.
Pemberton, who turned the program around last year in his first season at Dawson, said the Bulldogs' tough pre-district schedule has a lot to do with their fast start.
"We faced good competition this year. which I feel helped prepare for district," he said. "The guys came in every day ready to work and they're.
"Our chemistry is awesome, and the guys love being around each other," he said. "I owe all the credit to the team. They keep us pushing."
The Dawson girls also beat Wortham Friday, 32-28. Callie Marberry led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points and Brooke Martinez scored 11.
