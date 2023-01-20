DAWSON -- Cole Pemberton, who has turned the Bulldog basketball program around in just two years, saw his team hang on to beat Bremond 41-40 Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the District 18-2A race, where the Dawgs took a 6-0 record into Friday's game at Hubbard to face their biggest rival.
Dawson is playing short-handed, but managed to take an early lead and keep it against Bremond (3-3 and 13-8), which is playing well and in third-place in the district race behind Dawson and Marlin.
"I knew it was going to be a close game," Pemberton said of Tuesday's one-point victory over Bremond. "We beat Marlin by one point and they lost to Marlin by three points. We had the lead the whole way and we held them off."
Dawson is unbeaten in 2023. The Bulldogs haven't lost since dropping a close game to Blooming Grove Dec. 27 in the Kiwanis Classic in a game that was miserably miss-scheduled. Dawson won the Kiwanis title in 2022, beating Blooming Grove by one point in the title game.
But instead of drawing up a bracket that would have created a path for Dawson and Blooming Grove to meet in a rematch in the Kiwanis title game, the 2023 boys bracket had the two Golden Circle teams play at 4:30 Thursday afternoon in a first-round game.
Dawson rebounded from that loss and took an eight-game winning streak into Friday's Highway 31 Rivalry game at Hubbard after defeatng Bremond.
Friday's game marks the halfway point in the district schedule. Dawson took a 6-0 record to Hubbard, Marlin was 5-1 and Hubbard was 4-2 and 16-6 before Friday.
Dawson (17-3 overall) used a balanced offense to hold off Bremond. Isaac Johnson and E'maree Johnson scored 10 points each to lead the way. Elijah Johnson followed with eight points and Colby Springer scored six. Jace Johnson had a big game, scoring seven points and leading Dawson on the boards with 10 rebounds.
