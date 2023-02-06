DAWSON -- E'maree Johnson's timing was perfect.
And his shot was even better.
Johnson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set off an eruption Friday in the Dawson Gym, where a large and loud crowd got even louder as his shot lifted the Bulldogs to a xxx victory in a first-place showdown and set off a wild and jubilant celebration.
"That's one of the most special moments of my career," said an ecstatic Cole Pemberton, who has turned the program around in just two seasons at Dawson. "I'll take that win over winning the Kiwanis Classic (in December) any day of the week.
"We got to do it at home in front of our fans. It was a wild, wild win, and a big, big win,'' he said. "We couldn't have scripted it any better. E'maree hit the shot!!
"I don't think we could have won that game last year. We've got some great leaders on this team. All five of my starters are leaders. These guys have totally worked their butts off. I have to kick them out of the gym!"
Nobody wanted to leave the gym Friday as the celebration broke out like a wildfire -- just like the Bulldogs, who are all alone in the District 18-2A race after beating Marlin by a point in Marlin earlier this season and after riding E'Maree's shot right through the roof to complete a fourth-quarter comeback.
Dawson led most of the game, but Marlin erased a 47-40 lead before watching Dawson storm back after falling behind by six points in the fourth quarter.
"We were down by six, but we just pushed back and found a way to win," said Pemberton, whose team is now 9-1 in the district race and 20-4 overall. "I don't know when Dawson has won a district title -- maybe never."
The secret? A tremendous bond with some talented and unselfish players. Pemberton has talked the leadership and the close bond all year, and with four games left the Bulldogs are sky high.
scored 10 points each to lead the way. Elijah Johnson followed with eight points and Colby Springer scored six. Jace Johnson had a big game, scoring seven points and leading Dawson on the boards with 10 rebounds.
