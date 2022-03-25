Dawson's Bulldogs and first-year coach Cole Pemberton had a remarkable season as the Dawgs went from winning four games in 2021 to winning 18 games, capturing the program's first Kiwanis Classic Tournament title and reaching the playoffs for the first time in years.
Dawson, a young and talented team inspired by Pemberton, earned an impressive list of post-season honors.
Sophomore Hastin Easley was the District 18-2A Defensive Player of the Year. Easley averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and hustled on defense, averaging almost five steals a game.
Isaac Johnson, a junior, and senior Jordyn McAdams were both named to the 18-2A All-District First-Team. Johnson averaged 13 points, 4.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds a game and was the Kiwanis Classic Tournament MVP.
McAdams averaged 13.8 points a game, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals for the season and was named to the Kiwanis Classic All-Tournament team.
Dawson's Regan Coston and Zane Monger were both named to the 18-2A All-District Second-team. They are both seniors.
