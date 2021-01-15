Corsicana's young Tiger team lost to Ennis Tuesday night in the Tiger Gym, 70-56.
George Foster led the Tigers with 14 points and Sakry Palik followed with 13 points as the Tigers fell short against Ennis, which is battling for first-place in the district race.
The Tigers are in the playoff mix in a tight district race, and they have made strides all season, but Ennis jumped out early and the Tigers' comeback fell short.
Eight Tigers scored as Brayden Lindsey scored eight points and Da Da Daniels followed with a seven-point night, Walter Whittenberg dropped in four points, Dabraylon Chambers and Javon Thomas scored three points each and Collin Smith added two points.
