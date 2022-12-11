FROST – The Frost Polar Bears picked up a win Saturday at the Frost Invitational Tournament with an impressive 61-33 victory over Kopperl.
Cooper Curl scored from the left block on a put-back and one as he hit a free throw after being fouled for a 5-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Frost led 18-11.
Point guard Eli Rogers led the Frost with 21 points. Polar Bears head coach Cody Cheek pleasingly noted, “Eli understands what we want to do on offense. He has improved doing that too. Tonight, in the second quarter, he got two buckets back-to-back to get us going again.”
Cole Watson also finished the game in double-figures with 11 points. Mario Porter added 7 points, JC Woods 6 points, Cooper Curl 6 points, Jaden Rowe 4 points, and Jacen Stanford, Gabe Martinez, and Salvador Martinez added two points apiece.
Frost lost to the two teams in the tournament’s championship game, Kemp and Waco’s Rapoport-Meyer, by five points each in pool play during the tournament’s first two days.
“We played well. We competed in those games and showed a lot of improvement,” said Cheek.
By halftime, Frost led 33-21. The Bears outscored Kopperl 16-4 in the third quarter and 12-8 in the fourth quarter.
