FROST – The Frost Polar Bears opened their new gym, “The Bears Den”, Friday night with their final District 12-2A game.
Frost ISD passed bonds in 2018 and crews began construction on a $7 million structure two and a half years ago. While Minor Street near the school was blocked off, the “Old Gym” – built back in the Great Depression by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) – was razed. The new building replacing the “Old Gym” houses a new kitchen, cafeteria, weight room, trainer room, coach’s offices, locker rooms, and the “Bears Den”.
Hopeful anticipation built among fans and players as this season progressed that a game would be played in the new facility this year. Construction seemed to drag. Then at the beginning of this week, royal blue bleachers were installed with enough capacity to seat 552 – including 100 with seatbacks.
During Friday’s high school lunch, Polar Bear basketball players Chase Clayton, Devyn Forbes, Landon Rudy, and Camden Martin asked if there was a chance of playing in the Bears Den for their last home game. Students could see Athletic Director Randy Fulton and boys basketball coach Art Rangel installing a score table, and they could hear them buzzing a scoreboard. School administrators answered back with crossed fingers, “Maybe”.
Prior to tipoff the Bears learned that they would not be playing in “The Tundra” gym – home of the Polar Bears and Lady Bears games since the 1996-97 season.
After tipoff, the Bears held their own. Earlier this season Hamilton (14-8, 10-2) cruised by Frost 60-38. Coach Rangel noted, “We were playing for the second night in a row after quarantine, and we just didn’t have legs in that game. Tonight, we came out and really did well.” Preston Rasco and Camden Martin hit treys to keep the Bears within one point 15-14 after the first quarter.
Frost outscored Hamilton 10-9 in the second quarter to enter halftime knotted up at 24-24.
Hamilton’s Colby Bailey fired out of the locker room hitting two three-pointers and 10 points in the quarter to turn the momentum in the Bulldogs favor. Bailey scored a game-high 22 points on the night. The Bulldogs 14-6 third quarter run helped them take the first victory in the Bears Den, 48-38.
Camden Martin and Korben Bowling led the way for the Bears (8-11, 5-7) with 11 each. Ramon Manrriquez pumped in 9, Caden Updegraph added 4, and Preston Rasco had 3.
The Bears need Rio Vista to beat Itasca, and Meridian to beat Valley Mills to earn a tie for fourth place in District 12-2A. Such a scenario would keep the Bears in playoff contention.
