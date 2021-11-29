The Frost Polar Bears played a pair of non-district games over the Thanksgiving break, and lost a close game to Hubbard, 36-33, and lost to Dawson, 77-44.
Cooper Curl had a big game against Dawson, scoring 16 points and grabbing five rebounds and Cole Watson scored 10 points and handed out seven assists against the Bulldogs.
Eli Rogers dropped in nine points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots against Dawson and Brady Martin scored four points and blocked two shots while JD Hendricks had three rebounds.
Curl and Watson led the way against Hubbard. Curl just missed a double-double, scoring nine points to go with 10 rebounds and six rebounds Watson scored 10 points and hauled down seven boards while making three steals.
Rogers scored seven points and had three rebounds, Martin led the way on the boards with 11 rebounds to go along with three points and two blocks, and Hendricks did a little of everything and finished with six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and scored on a free throw.
Cole Hollingsworth had four steals and two rebounds and Gavin Clayton scored three points against Hubbard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.