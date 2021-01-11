Frost's Polar Bears played four district games in six days, winning three times last week. The Bears topped off the busy week with a 53-32 rout over Meridian with a balanced offense and a stingy defense.
Caden Updegraff, who has been a force throughout the season, led the way, pouring in 21 points, and Korbin Bowling followed with 14 as the Bears led wire to wire.
Preston Rasco and Tito Manrriquez each scored seven points and Camden Martin chipped in with three points.
