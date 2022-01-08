MILDRED -- Rivalry games are always fun. Rice and Mildred enjoy one of the more intense rivalries in the Golden Circle. The Mildred Eagles rode Cody Hayes' double-double to beat the Rice Bulldogs 51-45 in a chippy, back and forth affair, Friday night in Mildred.
The game was close throughout with Mildred going ahead early. The Eagles pulled away to an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Rice rallied back closing to 41-39 with 6:30 left in the game. The Eagles kept fighting, putting the game out of reach.
Zach Myers for Rice was hot all night long scoring 23 points on 7 three-pointers with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Davian Martinez scored 10 points with 8 rebounds. Brayden Harwell scored 6 points with two rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Darrion Chatman scored 4 points with 6 rebounds. Dalton McDonald rounded out Rice scorers with 2 points and 7 rebounds.
Cody Hayes led Mildred scorers with a double-double of 22 points 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals. Ashton Moore scored 9 points including a three-pointer, 4 rebounds, and two steals. Nick Carrizales scored 7 points with 2 rebounds and a steal. Jake Callahan scored 5 points including a three-pointer, 2 rebounds, a rebound, and a steal. Austin Wing scored 4 points with 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Sean Morgan rounded out Eagle scorers with 4 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Jordyn Jones had 2 rebounds and a steal. Braylon Vanibuls and Jose Garcia each had a rebound.
Overall it was a fun game to watch between two teams that know each other and have played against each other since they were kids. The players were intense and it turned into a competitive game that never felt safe for the Eagles.
The Eagles improve to 10-13 and 1-2 in the district while the Bulldogs fall to 1-14, 0-2. Rice travels to Kemp on Tuesday while the Eagles travel to Scurry-Rosser.
