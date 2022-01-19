MILDRED -- Mildred's Cody Hayes earned a triple-double, scoring 22 points, with 11 rebounds, and 10 steals in a 59-37 victory over district rival Blooming Grove Lions, Tuesday night in Mildred.
The game was a close, defensive battle in the first half with Blooming Grove leading at the half 26-23. The Eagles came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, scoring 36 points in the third and fourth quarters, to put the Lions away.
Both defenses played well early, but the Eagles were able to breakthrough in the third. The Eagle defense kept swarming and the Eagles were able to capitalize scoring many points on fast breaks.
Hayes led all scorers. Mildred's Austin Wing scored 12 points with 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Sean Morgan scored 9 points with 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Jake Callahan scored 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals. Ashton Moore scored 6 points with 2 rebounds and a steal. Nick Carrizales rounded out the Eagle scorers with 4 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals.
Jalen Coleman led the Lion scorers with 12 points with 4 rebounds and a steal. Timmy Hamilton scored 7 points and had 8 rebounds. Jace Trull scored 6 points and had 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Noah Hutchinson scored 5 points with 2 rebounds. Luis Mancilla scored 4 points with 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Bryson Fisher rounded out the Lion scorers with 3 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal.
Eagles improve to 12-13 overall and 2-3 in district play and will host Kemp Wednesday. The Lions fall to 5-11 and 0-3 in district play and will host Scurry-Rosser Wednesday night.
