MILDRED -- On a night when the Eagles were facing a team that outsized them in the Groesbeck Goats and most of the Eagle shooters were cold, Cody Hayes rode a hot hand scoring 27 points including hitting two free throws with 17 seconds left to give the Eagles a four-point lead enroute to beating the Goats 46-41.
The Eagles were down 19-7 at the end of the first half, then slowly began chipping before outscoring the Goats 17-5 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.
Hayes led the comeback with his best game of the season, pouring in 27 points, including a 3-pointer while snagging seven rebounds and making five steals. Sean Morgan scored five points and had seven rebounds. Adam Holeman and Braylon Vanibuls each scored four points and fought hard in the paint against the Groesbeck big men, and Jake Callahan, Austin Wing, and Ashton Moore each scored two points.
Allen Lewis led the Goats with 14 points, four rebounds, and four steals. Braden Hart scored 10 points while snagging 10 rebounds. Tyson Pringle scored six points on two 3-pointers, Anthony Lewis and Coltan Lee each scored four points and Ca’zain Bradley rounded out the Goat scoring with a 3-pointer.
Kinta Medlock Goats had an interesting stat line for the Goats. He didn't score, but he led everyone on the boards with 16 rebounds and he had an assist.
It was a hard-fought game. It looked like Goats were going to run away with it early with Mildred's slow shooting, but the Eagles kept chipping away and then went on the run in the fourth quarter that won the game.
Mildred coach Lance key said, “that was a great ballgame. It’s always one quarter and has been since I’ve been here. One quarter hurts us. One quarter hurt us against Grand Saline and ended up costing us the game.
"I told them to compose themselves and keep fighting. It is one possession at a time, one stop at a time. We are just going to scrap with people. Cody settled in and got it going. Adam Holeman was big on the rebounds. Other guys came up with big plays when we needed it. I am proud of them and I think it is going to be a great year.''
With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-2 and move on to play in the Prairieland Tournament starting Thursday.
