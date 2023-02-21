WACO -- Hubbard's Jaguars saw their season end Monday at Robinson High, where they played well but lost to No. 13 Crawford 79-41 in the Bi-District round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Jaguars went three rounds last year in the Class 1A playoffs but moved up to 2A this year. The Jags had a good season, winning 21 games, but drew top-seeded Crawford in the first round and just didn't have enough fire power to stay with the Pirates, who went 12-1 and dominated almost every night.
Crawford played only 12 games in the regular season because of the success of the football team that went 14-1 and lost to state champ Hawley in the state semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.