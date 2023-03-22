HUBBARD -- Hubbard's Jaguars made the jump from 1A to 2A this season and still had a ton of success, winning 21 games and reaching the playoffs for the third year in a row.
Every season has its share of challenges. For the '22-'23 Hubbard boys basketball team, making the jump to a larger classification was one of the biggest challenges this year's team had to face.
Third year boys basketball coach, Kent Fuller, was confident his team would meet the challenge.
"I knew this season was going to be much tougher. Making the jump to a very good 2A district meant that the competition would be better, the coaching would be better, and the district would be much deeper.
"In 1A there is usually a weak team that gets into the playoffs. In our 2A district I knew there would be a good team that would get left out". The Hubbard boys were coming off back-to-back 1A state playoff appearances, which saw a 14-7 team make the Area round in '21, and then an 18-12 team make the Regional Quarter Finals in '22.
"Going into year three together I knew we had what it was going to take to make the playoffs for a third year in a row, this time at the 2A level," Fuller said.
The Jags returned all five starters including two time District 24-A Offensive Player of the Year, Kendan Johnson.
"Kendan has been our on-the-court leader since his freshman year. To watch him grow and develop not only as a player, but as a leader, and a young man has been special," Fuller said.
Kendan was surrounded by a strong supporting cast that included senior Kevin Whitworth, senior Estevan Olver, junior Da'Monte Washington, and sophomore Quinton Latimore.
"Prior to the start of the season we saw that we were not predicted to make the playoffs in our new 2A district," Fuller said. "I understood though. With teams like Marlin, Dawson, Bremond, etc ... I didn't expect anything to be given to us," Fuller said.
The Jags finished the season with an overall record of 21-11 including a district record of 8-6 and punched their ticket to the 2A playoffs for the third year in a row.
"I'm so proud of what these young men have accomplished. They've played in six playoff games in three years," Fuller said. "They view themselves differently now. Their expectations have changed. They no longer hope to make the playoffs -- now they expect to, and they understand that they've got to do to continue to put in the work in order to make that happen.''
