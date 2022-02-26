BUFFALO -- The Hubbard fans were all on their feet now, shouting, screaming and cheering as one, looking down on the court where their kids, their Jags, had just beaten Wells (that's No. 20 Wells) to win the Area Round title and move on in the Class 1A playoffs.
The Hubbard kids were still on the court, laughing, smiling, unable to hold back the joy. There they were embracing the moment -- their moment. They were all holding up three fingers, and nobody wanted to put them down.
Three fingers to define where they were going and who they are.
Hubbard's sensational sophomore Kendan Johnson poured in 43 points and the Jags ran by Wells 62-46 and now move on to the Region Quarterfinals -- the third round of the playoffs -- playoffs that seemed out of reach and out of mind just a couple of years year ago.
No one is sure if Hubbard had ever been here before. The Jags hadn't been in the playoffs in almost a decade and had a chaotic history of having eight coaches in seven seasons before Kent Fuller showed up a year ago.
When Fuller arrived he was asked to do one thing: "Just don't leave after one year," Fuller said. "They told me (the program was in bad shape) and they had eight coaches in seven years and to just come back after the first year."
He did. His first team went to the playoffs last season and won the Bi-District round to advance before losing to Neches in the second round.
Fuller talked earlier in the week about the goal to get to the Region Tournament, and his Jags will play No. 13 Chireno at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Slocum in the Region Quarterfinals.
Look for a big Hubbard crowd to show up. The Hubbard fans won't be hard to spot. They're loud and happy and spend a lot of time on their feet. Johnson has his own cheering section from toddlers to family leaders, who hold a Johnson Family Reunion every time Kendan and the Jags take the court. The Johnsons wear black Hubbard shirts and on the back it says "Kendan."
It's almost impossible not to like Kendan, even Wells head basketball coach Chad Collins appreciated Johnson's whirlwind performance.
"I saw plenty of tape on him," Collins said after the game. "I knew what he was capable of. I just didn't know he was capable of doing it on every basket."
Wells assistant coach Joe Tarrant stopped by to congratulate Johnson after the game and joked with him, saying "If you ever decide to move to Wells ..."
Johnson's 43-point night is a season high. He had back-to-back 41-point nights in the regular season and scored 45 in a game last year as a freshman.
"He was great tonight like he always is," Fuller said.
Johnson wasn't out to score 43 points, but he was out to make a point for Hubbard.
"We want to put Hubbard on the map," he said. "It feels like we did that tonight. It feels like we deserve it. We've been unranked all year, and I still feel the heartbreak of losing (in the Area Round) my freshman year."
He also knows what reaching the third round of the playoffs means to Hubbard and the program.
"It's not a state title, but for us it's something big to go three rounds," Johnson said.
Estevan Olvera, who had a double-double in Hubbard's Bi-District win over Jonesboro, dropped in six points, blocked two shots and pulled down 14 rebounds against a talented Wells team. He said the win Friday meant everything.
"It means respect," he said. "We're earning respect!"
Fuller's Jags are earning more than respect. They're gaining confidence and making plays and big shots when they mean the most. Wells, which went 12-0 and won the District 27-A title, tried to make runs all night, but Hubbard fired back each time.
"That's our coach," Johnson said. "He's always pushing us to be better. He told us tonight not to let the foot off the gas."
The Jags found big shots and plays all over the court as Kevin Whitworth, who leads the defense, and Da'Monte Washington made big defensive plays all night forcing steals and turnovers that frustrated Wells and turned into fastbreaks for the Jags and Johnson, who flew up and down the court all night, going coast-to-coast and making Wells pay for mistakes.
Kolton Redden scored five points and hit a big 3-pointer early to help the Jags run out to a 19-11 first quarter lead. Blake Fowler and Colton Bailes hustled on defense and came up big for the Jags, who led 34-17 at halftime.
Fuller pushed his kids at the break.
The Jags led Jonesboro by 25 points early in the fourth quarter before winning 62-52, and Fuller didn't want to see anyone let up against Wells.
"Tuesday's game was a blessing in disguise," Fuller said after beating Wells. "At halftime to be able to refer back to that learning moment against Jonesboro that had just happened was something. I pointed to the Jonesboro game and to not let up and Kendon finished my sentence, saying 'Tuesday' and everyone knew because it had just happened, and we didn't have any letup tonight (Friday."
After Fuller's halftime speech the Jags went out and outscored Wells 22-9 in the third to go up 46-26 and all but put the game away.
Now it's on to the third round and Chireno, which is ranked No. 13 in the state and beat Wells 43-42 in the regular season. That won't matter in Slocum, where it's a brand-new season and a brave new world for the Hubbard kids.
Here they are, young and eager and feeling respected, knowing they belong with a coach who believes in them on a road in the playoffs that looks sweeter every day.
