SLOCUM -- The ride is over.
It ended Tuesday as Hubbard's remarkable Jags walked off the court for the final time after losing to Chireno 55-32 in the Class 1A Region Quarterfinals.
The Hubbard fans stood and cheered the kids that stole the hearts of the Hubbard community with an entertaining brand of hoops that was fun to watch and easy to fall in love with for the fans.
These Jags won't be quiet long. They'll be back louder than ever. Kent Fuller's team has come so far so fast over the last two seasons, and the journey is just getting started.
The Jags, who weren't on anybody's radar a year ago, have made back-to-back trips to the playoffs and roared into the Region Quarterfinal game this season with the best basketball run at Hubbard in more than a decade.
Not bad for a program that had eight coaches in seven years before Kent Fuller showed up a year ago and was asked to do one thing: "Just don't leave after the first year."
That's what he was told when he took the job.
Fuller and his Jags all came back this season, and they'll be back a year from now. This Jags team doesn't lose a single starter and the most electric and offensive player in the Golden Circle is only a sophomore.
That's Kendan Johnson, who scored 31 points in the first playoff game and 43 in the second one before Chireno's big physical team stopped him on Tuesday night in the Slocum gym.
Fuller and his kids took the loss with class.
"We ran into a great team and we didn't play very well," Fuller said. "More than anything, I'm proud of them. I can't even tell you how proud I am of all of them. They won't realize how proud I am until maybe when they have kids of their own."
What a ride and what a season. Hubbard won 17 games and marched to the Region Quarterfinals after reaching the Area Round of the playoffs a year ago.
"Over the last two years our basketball program has played in five playoff games," Fuller said. "That has happened at Hubbard in a while."
That's a landmark start -- or at least a new beginning for Hubbard basketball, and that's what the Hubbard kids will remember.
The Owls stopped Hubbard's offense all night with a physical brand of basketball that paid off against Hubbard's smaller, quicker athletic team that ran by opponents all year before Chireno's big road block slowed the Jags down.
It was a clash of two styles and, ironically, Chireno, which doesn't play football, won with a defense that officials from Commerce seemed to think was a great way to play basketball. At times it looked like a fight might break out because of all the physical contact, but peace was maintained and at the end of the game Chireno had been charged with a total of six fouls.
Fuller said it was physical but added. "The officials didn't cost us the game. We didn't play very well and lost."
He was right on both statements, but it felt like Hubbard got caught in a perfect storm all night and Chireno's defensive strategy worked against Johnson, who saw two and sometimes three Owls show up and lean on him every time he touched the ball.
No one on Hubbard cried foul (no pun attended) in the tough loss. Chireno started five seniors and experience and confidence went a long way for the Owls, who had beaten Wells 43-42 in a regular season game. That's the same Wells team that Hubbard beat 62-46 Friday night before losing to Chireno in Slocum Tuesday.
Johnson ended up fouling out with nine points. Da'Monte Washington, another sophomore, also scored nine points on a night when everything that could go wrong did go wrong as Chireno, ranked No. 13 in the Class 1A state poll, took Hubbard out of its game.
Tucker Meador led Chireno with 23 points, and also led the Owls in rebounds and blocked shots. He even brought the ball up the court at times and did everything he needed to do (he even led the cheering at the end of the game) to help the Owls move on in the playoffs.
Hubbard moves on as well, and will no doubt come back hungrier and more determined a year from now. The Jags are going to wake up a week from now and realize just how far they have come in two years.
What a ride ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.