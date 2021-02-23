Courtesy photo

Hubbard's Jags celebrate with the large crowd of Hubbard fans moments after beating Jonesboro 63-44 Monday night to win the bi-district title and advance to the Area Round of the Class A playoffs, where the Jags will face No. 18 Neches in their biggest test of the season.

Monday's breakthrough victory ended a 13-year playoff drought as the young Jags became the first boys basketball team from Hubbard since to win in the playoffs since 2008.