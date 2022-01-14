Hubbard's Jags won again on Tuesday to improve to 3-1 in the district race as Kendan Johnson had a career night to lead the way in an 87-33 victory over Penelope.
Johnson, a sophomore, scored 41 points for Hubbard, which has a different look this season.
Johnson averaged 27 points, five steals and five assists a game as a freshman and helped lead Hubbard to the playoffs. He was named the District 26-A Offensive MVP. He's back with two other starters for a Hubbard team that has high hopes this season.
"It's a different team," said Hubbard coach Kent Fuller. "We brought back three core players and added seven players who were on the JV or in junior high last year.''
Johnson was Hubbard's leading scorer a year ago as a freshman, but he never had a night like Tuesday, as he caught fire early. Kevin Whitworth, a junior who also started last season, scored 10 points against Penelope and Blake Fowler followed with seven points. Whitworth is another key returner and spearheads Hubbard's defense.
Fuller added seven young players and the Jags have turned the corner recently and are 9-7 after their 3-1 start in the District 26-A race, losing only to defending champ Trinidad.
"The hard work has paid off," said Fuller, who has seen his young team make big strides of late. The Jags are averaging 73 points a game in district.
Hubbard's new look includes Damonte Washington, a sophomore guard who is averaging 17 points a game, sophomore Colton Bailes, freshman Quinton Lattimore, who scored seven points against Penelope, and Estevan Olvera, a 6-4, 250-pound power forward.
The Jags went to the playoffs a year ago and advanced to the Area Round, and Fuller has even higher expectations for this year's team.
"I'm excited," Fuller said. "It took us a while to find our identity, but we are playing real well now. We went to the playoffs last year and this year I would love to experience the regional tournament."
