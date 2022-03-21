Hubbard's Jags were the last Golden Circle team standing in the playoffs for the second consecutive year after having another brilliant season.
It's no surprise that Kendan Johnson was named the District 26-A MVP and Hubbard's Kent Fuller repeated as the district's Coach of the Year. His Jags went 10-2 in the district race and finished the season with an 18-10 record.
Johnson, a sophomore, led the way again. He averaged 28 points a game and had a 43-point night in the victory over Wells. His career-high is 45 points and that also came this season. Johnson, a guard, not only averaged 28 points but he averaged eight rebounds and six steals while running the offense.
Fuller has done an outstanding job after taking over at Hubbard last year. The Jags had eight coaches in seven years before hiring Fuller, who was asked to do one thing the day he was hired -- to come back for a second season.
He's built a new foundation for the Jags in just two years.
Fuller's two teams have both reached the playoffs and this year's team reached the Region Quarterfinal after beating No. 20 Wells 62-46. In Fuller's two-years as the Jags head coach, Hubbard has played in five playoff games for a program that had not been to the playoffs in almost a decade.
Johnson, a sophomore, led the way again. Hubbard's Kevin Whitworth, a junior, and sophomore Da'Monte Washington were named to the District 26-A First-team and Estevan Olvera, a junior, was named to the 26-A Second-team. Blane Fowler and Colton Bailes were on the Honorable Mention list.
