Hubbard's Jags are officially the lone basketball team in the Golden Circle.
The young and oh-so-restless Jags are the last team standing in the GC, marching to the Area Round of the Class 1A basketball playoffs with a 62-52 Bi-District victory over Jonesboro Tuesday night at Bruceville-Eddy High School.
The game was not that close, but the Jags are. They're a tightly knit group that has come together to produce one of the best seasons at Hubbard in recent years.
They've had two impressive back-to-back seasons with a young and talented team playing for a coach who believes in them. The Jags went 17-8 and won eight of their last nine regular season games before opening the playoffs Tuesday, and they went 10-2 in district, losing only to first-place Trinidad.
Leaders? They've got plenty of them from sophomore sensation Kendon Johnson, who poured in 31 points to lead the way against Jonesboro to sophomore Kevin Whitworth, a defensive wiz who has paced Hubbard's defense for the last two years, making plays and steals and always seeming to be in the right place at the right time to drive the other team nuts.
Whitworth scored five points Tuesday but saved more than twice that on defense as he helped pace the Jags early when they raced out to a 37-16 halftime lead after a torrid 20-9 second quarter.
Freshman Quinton Latimore came off the bench and tossed in four big points when the Jags needed a lift early in the first quarter and sophomore Da'Monte Washington, who has stepped up all season, had four points Tuesday.
Estevan Olivera, a junior, had a big night with a double-double that set the tone inside, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He has made giant strides this year after filling the big shoes of his older brother, Sebastian, who is 6-5 and 300 pounds. Sebastian was a three-sport star (football, basketball and baseball) and a four-year starter and a force inside for the basketball Jags. Estevan has filled in nicely.
Johnson has led the Jags in scoring since he walked on the court as a freshman and his 31-point night Tuesday isn't close to his career-high performance. He scored 41 points in back-to-back games this season and had a career-high 45 points in a game as a freshman.
Coach Kent Fuller has done a remarkable job with two young teams, reaching the playoffs in back-to-back years, and he knows his kids face a huge test in the Area Round game against Wells, which went 12-0 in district and enters the Buffalo High gym ranked No. 20 in the Class 1A state poll.
The game was scheduled for a 7:30 tipoff Friday night (please go to corsicanadailysun.com to see the story and results).
But Fuller is all about confidence and growth (just look at how much these kids have matured in two seasons) and knows his team will need its best game of the season to move on to the next round. They reached the Area Round game last year and want to clear this hurdle this time around.
Fuller believes in his kids, and why not? This is the best Hubbard team in years, and the last basketball team standing in the Golden Circle (boys or girls team) in 2022.
"We've come a long way," Fuller said. "And we're excited about the opportunity. We would like to get to the Region Tournament. We've got to get over this hump."
