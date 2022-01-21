HUBBARD -- Kendan Johnson did it again.
After pouring in a career-high 41 points against Penelope last week, Hubbard's Kendan Johnson repeated the same act Thursday night, torching Avalon for 41 points to lead the Jags to a critical 72-47 district victory at home.
The two teams were tied for second-place in the District 26-A race when they met in a showdown Thursday. The Jags are now in 4-1 and behind only Trinidad, which handed Hubbard its only district loss earlier in Trinidad. The Jags and Trinidad meet in the rematch at Hubbard on Feb. 1.
"This was a big one," Hubbard coach Kent Fuller said after beating Avalon, which has also lost to Trinidad. "Obviously, you want to finish one or two in the district so you can match up with a (3 or 4) team in the first round of the playoffs.
"We've just been playing at a higher level," he said. "I hope we can keep it up. It took this team a long time to find its identity, but now I feel the sky's the limit. Their confidence is growing every game."
Johnson, a sophomore, has been on fire recently and is averaging 31 points in five district games after scoring 82 points over his last two starts.
"He has been amazing," Fuller said.
Johnson averaged 27 points, five steals and five assists a game as a freshman and helped lead Hubbard to the playoffs. He was named the District 26-A Offensive MVP. He is even better this season.
Johnson not only scored 41 points against Avalon, but he made seven 3-pointers Thursday night, and he capped off a 13-point second-quarter performance by hitting a 30-foot 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to lift Hubbard to a 41-20 lead.
The Jags used an aggressive press early and jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never trailed. They continued their stifling defense in the second half, led by Johnson, junior forward Kevin Whitworth, sophomore guard Damonte Washington, sophomore forward Colton Bailes, junior guard Blake Fowler, and junior center Estevan Olvera. Washington and Whitworth scored eight points each in the romp.
Hubbard continues district play on Monday as the Jags wrap up the first round of district play with a road game at Bynum.
