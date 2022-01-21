Courtesy photo/Christine Cummings

Hubbard's Kendan Johnson, seen here from a game last year, scored a career-high 41 points in a win over Penelope last week and repeated the feat Thursday night, scoring 41 points in back-to-back games to lead the Jags past Avalon in a battle for second-place in the district race. He made seven 3-pointers Thursday.

Johnson is averaging 31 points in district this season. He averaged 27 points, five steals and five assists a game as a freshman and helped lead Hubbard to the playoffs. He was named the District 26-A Offensive MVP.

