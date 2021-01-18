The Kerens Bobcats played well for three quarters, but state-ranked Martins Mill went on a run at the end of the third and defeated Kerens 72-42 in a game that was closer than the score indicated.
Tyler Carson led Kerens with 14 points and Jayleen Cumby followed with 10 points. Jason Burleson scored six points, Jacory Agnew Josh Brown scored four points each, and AJ Stevens and Kam Hall scored two points each for the Bobcats.
