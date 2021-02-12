Fun?
Exciting?
A great ride?
There's no doubt Kerens' 59-57 overtime victory against Cayuga this week was the most thrilling and memorable game of the season for the Bobcats.
Just not for Kerens coach Monta Jeffley.
"Maybe for the fans," joked Jeffley. "But for the coach, it was a roller coaster of emotion."
You know he loved it ...
The Bobcats, who are winding down their regular season, went to overtime all-knotted up with Cayuga at 52-52, and then both teams swapped baskets and were still tied at 57-57 when Kerens' Jaylene Cumby nailed a shot at the buzzer to win it.
"They had a kid foul out and we scored in transition for a buzzer-beater win," Jeffley said. "It was a special Senior Night. We finally played like a team and did what we've been capable of all season.''
Tyler Carter stepped up big and had a career-high 18 points to lead the Bobcats, and Cumby, who has led the team all season, came through with the clutch shot and finished with 16 points.
Josh Brown hit some big shots and finished with nine points and Cody Crawford had a big night, scoring eight points for a very balanced attack, and Jason Burleson scored six.
