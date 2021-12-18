MILDRED -- Cody Hayes turned in another outstanding game for Mildred's Eagles with a double-double, scoring 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a losing battle against the Maypearl Panthers Friday evening in Mildred.
The Panthers came out with hot shooting jumping out to a 28-18 lead in the first quarter, then went on another run in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 points on their way to an 82-49 victory over the Eagles.
Adam Holeman scored 8 points, with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Austin Wing and Jake Callahan each scored 5 points and had 6 rebounds. Jordyn Jones and Braylon Vanibuls each scored 4 points.
Caden Mills led the Panthers with 28 points including four 3-pointers while Health Graf scored 20 points with a pair of treys.
The Eagles fall to 8-7 for the season, and open district play on Tuesday against Malakoff before the Christmas break.
Maypearl improved to 8-6 and hosts Dallas Gateway on Tuesday before the Christmas break.
