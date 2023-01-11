MILDRED -- There are some nights in basketball when the other team comes out hot and it seems they can't miss. This happened to the Mildred Eagles facing the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats Tuesday night in Mildred as the Wildcats started fast and never looked back.
The Wildcats started the game with a 13-2 run and finished the first quarter leading 21-10. Give the Eagles credit as they kept plugging away and kept the Wildcats from extending their lead in the second quarter with the teams going into the half with the Wildcats ahead 35-24. The Eagle shooting went cold in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away to a 62-36 victory.
Jake Callahan led the Eagles with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Adam Holeman logged seven points with two rebounds and two assists. Brennan Moore scored six points with three rebounds, an assist, and a block. Marc Pineda scored four points with two rebounds. Ashton Moore scored three points with three rebounds, two assists, and a block. Austin Wing scored two points with a rebound. Braylon Vanibuls rounded out the Eagle scorers with two points scored with two rebounds.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 8-13 and 2-2 in the district while the Wildcats improve to 11-8 and 3-1 in the district.
Mildred next travels to Eustace on Friday as district play continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.