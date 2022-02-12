BLOOMING GROVE -- With the season winding down and the playoffs on the line, the Mildred Eagles came back from an 18-4 deficit in the first quarter to survive a nailbiter, defeating the Blooming Grove Lions 70-65, Friday night in Blooming Grove.
The Lions started the game with an 8-0 run, then hit three 3-pointers to push their lead to 18-4 with a minute left in the first quarter. Mildred's Sean Morgan and Nick Carrizales hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the lead to 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles began to chip away at the lead and closed the gap to 27-24 with two minutes left in the half before Lion guard Emmanuel Rosas was fouled on a three-point attempt. Rosas hit all three free throws. The Eagles scored quickly before Byron Fisher hit a 3-pointer to push the lead at the half to 33-26.
Both teams came out firing in the third quarter and the Eagles kept chipping away finally tying the game for the first time at 47-47 with 2:30 left in the third quarter. The Lions quickly responded pushing their lead to 54-48 at the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles tied the game multiple times in the fourth. Each time, the Lions were able to respond. The Eagles finally took the lead with 1:57 left in the game. With the game coming down to the wire, Eagle freshman Ashton Moore was fouled with 57 seconds left. Moore hit both free throws, giving the Eagles a 68-65 lead.
The Lions raced back down the court, but Cody Hayes blocked a Lion shot, recovered the ball, raced down the court drawing the foul as he shot. Hayes hit both free throws, sealing the game for the Eagles.
It was an outstanding game as you expect from rivals with players on both sides playing their hearts out.
Hayes led all players with 19 points scored with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a block. Sean Morgan scored 14 points including four 3-pointers and had a rebound and an assist. Ashton Moore scored 10 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Adam Holeman scored 9 points with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Jake Callahan scored 8 points including 2 three-pointers, with 2 assists. Austin Wing scored 5 points with 9 rebounds and an assist. Nick Carrizales rounded out the Eagle scorers with 5 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Byron Fisher led the Lions with a double-double, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds. Emmanuel Rosas also scored 14 points with 3 rebounds. Timmy Hamilton scored 13 points with 7 rebounds and an assist. Jace Trull scored 13 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. Jalen Coleman scored 6 points with 4 rebounds and a steal. Noah Hutchinson scored 5 points with 2 rebounds.
Speaking with Coach Key after the game he said," The kids fought hard. I told them in the locker room I am not a great situational coach. I tried putting them in the best position, but they made the plays. It was probably our best shooting game of the year and it was the most points we have scored all season.
"We made plays when we had to," he said. "We didn't play great defense and struggled to rebound, but made plays when we had to and defensively, we played the last 20 seconds of the game the right way and got it done. Our motto this season is 'Make it Happen' and they made it happen tonight."
With the win, the Eagles improve to 17-16 overall and 8-5 in district while Blooming Grove fell to 7-15 overall and 2-8 in district play.
The Eagles move on to host Eustace on Tuesday in the regular season finale. The game will determine the playoff seeding for both Mildred and Eustace. It was announced that the Eagles earned a playoff spot. Their matchup will not be determined until after the Eustace game.
Speaking with Coach Key after the game he said," The kids fought hard. I told them in the locker room I am not a great situational coach. I tried putting them in the best position, but they made the plays. It was probably our best shooting game of the year and it was the most points we have scored all season.
"We made plays when we had to," he said. "We didn't play great defense and struggled to rebound, but made plays when we had to and defensively, we played the last 20 seconds of the game the right way and got it done. Our motto this season is 'Make it Happen' and they made it happen tonight."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.