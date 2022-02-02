RICE -- The Mildred Eagles rode a stout second-half defense in defeating the Rice Bulldogs 55-36 on Tuesday night in Rice.
The game was close through the first half, but the Eagles wore down the Bulldogs in the second half outscoring the Bulldogs 29-18 in the second half putting the game away.
Cody Hayes and Nick Carrizales both led the Eagles scoring 12 points. Hayes also had 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Carrizales had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Ashton Moore scored 9 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block. Jake Callahan scored 7 points with a rebound, an assist, a block, and 2 steals. Freshman Adam Holeman had an outstanding game in his first game back from an injury that sidelined him for much of the season scoring 7 points with 13 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Sean Morgan scored 6 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Braylon Vanibuls scored 2 points with 4 rebounds, and a steal. Jordyn Jones and Austin Wing were both held scoreless but had some big minutes with Wing coming away with 2 rebounds, and a steal while Jones had 2 rebounds and an assist.
Dalton McDonald led the Bulldog scorers with 7 points scored with 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Luke Chapman scored 6 points with 7 rebounds and a block. Zach Meyers scored 6 points. Brayden Harwell scored 6 points with 2 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block. Preston O’Bannon scored 5 points with a rebound, 2 assists, and a steal. Ethan Gray scored 3 points with 4 rebounds. Kaden Selman scored 2 points with a rebound and a steal. Roberson rounded out the Rice scorers with 1 point scored and 3 rebounds.
Overall it was a good, hard-fought game as you expect from rivals. With the win, Mildred improves to 15-15 overall and 6-4 in district play while Rice falls to 1-21 and 0-9 in district play.
Speaking with Mildred head basketball coach, Coach Key after the game he said, “I am glad to get out of there with a victory. It was my first time to win in that building (Bulldog Gymnasium). We played well and I’m pleased with our players.” When asked about the return of Adam Holeman, Coach Key said, “Adam was great for us. We were excited to get him back. He is going to be great for us. No one really knows about him with him being out for most of the season. He gives us a lot of size and flexibility.”
Mildred next hosts Scurry-Rosser on Friday while Rice hosts Kemp.
