RICE -- Austin Wing earned a double-double scoring 10 points with 10 rebounds to lead the Mildred Eagles to a 49-26 victory over the Rice Bulldogs, Tuesday night in Rice.
The Eagles started fast, jumping out to a 14-1 lead at the end of the first quarter riding a smothering defense and fast break offense, and ended up coasting to victory. Give the Bulldogs credit as they kept fighting, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Wing had a big game for the Eagles scoring 10 points with 10 rebounds and two steals. Jake Callahan scored nine points on three 3-pointers, with two rebounds and three steals.
Ashton Moore scored eight points including hitting a 3-pointer, with seven rebounds, three assists, and six steals. Brennan Moore scored four points with five rebounds, a steal, and a block. Adam Holeman scored four points with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Sam Harper scored three points with two rebounds. Braylon Vanibuls scored three points with eight rebounds and a steal. Payton Durham scored three points with four rebounds and two steals. Marc Pineda scored three points. Jose Garcia rounded out the Eagle scorers with two points scored with an assist.
Grant led the Bulldogs with 13 points, five rebounds, and a steal. Luke Chapman scored five points with six rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Davien Martinez scored four points with eight rebounds and a steal. Andrew Fira scored two points with four rebounds. Christian Ramos scored one point with four rebounds.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 9-14, 3-3 in the district as they continue to fight for a playoff spot. The Bulldogs fall to 3-15, 0-5 in the district. Mildred moves on to host Palmer on Friday while Rice travels to Malakoff.
