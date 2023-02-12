MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles came out strong on Senior Night, dominating the Rice Bulldogs 57-40 backed with a double-double by Adam Holeman, who scored 17 points with 10 rebounds. With the win, the Eagles clinched a playoff spot for the second season in a row.
The Eagles jumped on the Bulldogs early, scoring twice as many points as the Rice at the end of the first quarter and at halftime. The Bulldogs were able to come back, closing the lead to eight points at the end of the third quarter, but the Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter.
The Eagle defense was swarming, effectively wearing down the Bulldogs. The Eagles outrebounded the Bulldogs 44-35 with each of the Eagles getting at least one rebound and five of the Eagles getting five or more rebounds.
Holeman led the Eagles with 17 points scored including a 3-pointer with 10 rebounds, an assist, and three steals. Ashton Moore scored 14 points including two 3-pointers with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Jake Callahan scored nine points including a 3-pointer with five rebounds and three steals.
Brennon Moore scored seven points with six rebounds and two steals. Austin Wing scored three points on a 3-pointer with four rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Payton Durham scored three points on a 3-pointer with two rebounds. Jose Garcia scored three points with five rebounds and a steal. Marc Pineda rounded out the scorers for the Eagles, scoring a point on a free throw with three rebounds. Breylon Vanibuls and Sam Harper had big minutes for the Eagles despite not scoring. Vanibuls ended up with a rebound and Harper had three rebounds and an assist.
Luke Chapman led the Bulldogs with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Davien Martinez had an outstanding game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8 points with 16 rebounds, an assist, and a block. Aidan Mohundro scored eight points including two 3-pointers. Grant scored seven points with two rebounds. Darrion Chatman scored two points with three rebounds and a block. Ramos rounded out the Bulldog scoring with two points with six rebounds.
The Eagles improved to 7-6 in district play clinching a playoff spot. The season is winding down for boys' basketball with the Eagles rounding out their regular season when they travel to Palmer on Tuesday. The Bulldogs host Malakoff in their season finale on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.