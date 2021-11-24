MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles fell to the Grapeland Sandies 75-55 Tuesday afternoon in Mildred.
Sean Morgan had a breakout game leading the Eagles with 17 points including four 3 pointers. Adam Holeman scored 8 points. Braylon Vanibuls, Cody Hayes, and Ashton Moore each scored 6 points. Nick Carrizales scored 5 points including a 3 pointer. Jake Callahan scored on a 3 pointer, and Brennan Moore and Austin Wing each score 2 points to round out the Eagle scoring.
Omarian Wiley led the Sandies with 24 points while Riley Murchison scored 22 points for Grapeland (1-2).
The Eagles are off for the Thanksgiving break. Their next game is Tuesday at home against Groesbeck.
Eagles fall to Grand Saline 54-41
GRAND SALINE -- The Mildred Eagles fell to the Grand Saline Indians (3-0) 54-41 Monday night in Grand Saline. The Indians pulled away early, scoring 21 points in the second quarter. The Eagles made a push in the fourth, scoring 18 points, but it was not enough.
Cody Hayes led the Eagles with 20 points including hitting two 3 pointers. Austin Wing scored 9 points including a 3 pointer. Nick Carrizales scored 4 points. Jake Callahan scored three points on a single 3 pointer. Adam Holeman and Sean Morgan each scored two points and Ashton Moore rounded out the Eagles scoring with one point. Jeremiah Cea led the Indians with 13 points including a 3 pointer.
