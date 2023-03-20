MILDRED -- Mildred's Eagle basketball team had another successful season and several players earned District 18-3A All-District honors.
Austin Wing and Ashton Moore were named to the 18-3A First-Team and Jake Callahan, Adam Holeman and Brennan Moore made the Second-Team as all five starters earned First- or Second-team All-District honors. Breylon Vanibuls was named to the Honorable Mention list.
Sam Harper, Payton Durham, Jose Garcia, Matthew Tamez and Marc Pineda were named to the 18-3A All-Academic along with Wing, Moore, Callahan and Vanibuls.
