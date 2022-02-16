MILDRED -- Cody Hayes turned in a double-double on Senior Night but it wasn't enough as the Mildred Eagles fell to the Eustace Bulldogs 53-43 Tuesday night in Mildred.
The game was closer than the score shows as the game was tied halfway through the fourth quarter. The Eagles shooting went cold as the Bulldogs got hot and outscored the Eagles 16-6 in the final four minutes of the game.
Eustace started the game hot jumping out to a 9-0 lead. The Eagles fought back but found themselves down 20-12 at the half. The Eagles got hot in the third quarter with Hayes scoring 17 points in the third quarter alone. The Eagles tied the game for the first time with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter then took the lead in the final seconds of the quarter on a Hayes' 3-pointer.
Mildred pushed the lead to 37-34, but the Bulldogs got hot, tying the score with 4:30 left in the game then kept it up for the victory.
Hayes led the Eagles with 22 points scored, 10 rebounds, and an assist. Adam Holeman scored 6 points with 7 rebounds. Sean Morgan scored 5 points with 4 rebounds, and an assist. Austin Wing scored 4 points with 5 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals, and a block. Ashton Moore scored 4 points with 2 rebounds and a block.
Jake Callahan scored 2 points with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Despite not scoring Nick Carrizales had a rebound, 2 assists, and a steal. Jordyn Jones and Breylon Vanibuls both had some big minutes trying to slow down the Bulldog offense.
Cooper Reeve led the Bulldogs with 23 points and 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Nico Payne scored 12 points with 4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Christian Case scored 10 points with 5 rebounds an assist, and 2 steals. No other Bulldog scored more than 2 points.
Both teams were looking forward to this game as it set up playoff seedings. Mildred will move on to play Lorena in the 3A Bi-District round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday at Waco Midway. Eustace will face West in the opening round of the playoffs.
