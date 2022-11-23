MILDRED -- Mildred's Eagles were busy this week playing a pair of non-district games as the team makes the transition from football to basketball.
The Eagles lost to Oak Cliff Life 69-40 Monday in the Lane Gym and lost to state powerhouse Grapeland on the road Tuesday 66-48.
Austin Wing led Mildred against Life with 12 points and Brennan Moore and Breylon Vanibuls scored six points each in the loss.
The Eagles will be at home Tuesday to play a non-district game against Italy.
