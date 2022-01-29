MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles fell in a tough, back and forth game to the Palmer Bulldogs 59-47 Friday night. The Eagles fell behind early going down as many as 12 points. They went on runs in the second quarter and again in the fourth to close the lead to a single point but were unable to complete the comeback.
Cody Hayes led all players scoring 35 points with 7 rebounds, an assist, and 6 steals. Austin Wing scored 8 points with 3 rebounds and an assist. Sean Morgan scored 3 points with 2 rebounds and an assist. Nick Carrizales was the only other Eagle scorer with 1 point scored and a rebound. Jake Callahan had 3 rebounds and an assist. Jordyn Jones had 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Ashton Moore had a rebound, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Braylon Vanibuls had 4 rebounds.
Makaden Bodie was the leading Bulldog scorer with 14 points scored with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Bralen Lopez scored 13 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Elijah Hernandez scored 6 points with 9 rebounds.
The Eagles played hard but struggled with their shooting and turnovers giving the Bulldogs extra chances.
With the loss the Eagles fall to 14-15 and 5-4 in district while the Bulldogs improve to 11-8 and 5-2 in district. The Eagles travel to Rice on Tuesday before hosting current district leader Scurry-Rosser on Friday. The Eagles have previously beaten both teams.
