MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles rode double-doubles from Cody Hayes and Austin Wing in a 68-55 victory over the Kemp Yellowjackets Wednesday night in Mildred.
The game was a back-and-forth affair with good play by both sides. Kemp went ahead early, leading the Eagles 13-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run and ended up outscoring Kemp 17-6 in the second quarter, leading the Yellowjackets by 9 at halftime.
Kemp came out shooting in the third quarter going on an 11-2 run to close the score to 31-30. The Eagles responded pushing the lead back to 9 before Yellowjacket Juan Galindo hit three straight three-pointers closing the game back up.
Moving into the fourth quarter, the Yellowjackets and Eagles tied the game back up at 48 all with 6:17 left in the ballgame. The Eagles used a smothering defense and fast break offense to score 8 points in less than a minute to pull away. Kemp never stopped fighting but was never able to narrow the score as the Eagles prevailed 68-55.
Hayes led all scorers with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, a block, and 6 steals. Wing scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, an assist, a block, and 6 steals. Sean Morgan scored 16 points with 4 rebounds, an assist, and 4 steals. Ashton Moore scored 5 points, with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Nick Carrizales scored 4 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Despite not scoring, the Eagles had other big contributors including Jake Callahan who had 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Jordyn Jones had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Braylon Vanibuls has 2 rebounds.
Jaden Gonzales had a big game for Kemp with 17 points scored, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Halen Cromer scored 10 points with a rebound, a block, and 4 assists. Deacon Thompson scored 9 points with a rebound, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Juan Galindo scored 9 points on 3 three-pointers, had a rebound, an assist, and 2 steals. Hayden Stevenson scored 4 points with 2 rebounds, a steal, and a block. Jared Minzenmayer scored 2 points with a rebound and 2 blocks. Clayton Brown rounded out the Kemp scorers with 2 points and a rebound.
Overall, it was a great, back and forth game and never looked wrapped up for the Eagles. With the win the Eagles improve to 13-13 overall and 4-2 in district. Kemp falls to 12-11 overall and 3-4 in district.
The Eagles next travel to Eustace to face the Bulldogs on Friday while Kemp travels to Palmer.
