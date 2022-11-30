MILDRED -- Austin Wing scored 20 points, including nine points on three-pointers in a losing effort as the Mildred Eagles fell 59-57 to the Italy Gladiators Tuesday night in the Lane Gym.
The game started close with the teams tied at 9-9 at the end of the first quarter. Italy then went on a run in the second quarter pushing the lead to 22-11 by halftime. The Eagles fought back going on a 10-2 run to close the Gladiator lead to 24-21 at the half.
The Eagles outscored the Gladiators 16-12 in the third quarter taking a 37-36 lead. The Gladiators went on a run in the fourth quarter on the back of Damorion Sargent hitting three 3-pointers over the span of just a few minutes.
The Eagles kept fighting, closing the Gladiator lead to two points, and had a chance to win, but the 3-point attempt as time expired went wide to give Italy the victory.
Austin Wing paced the Eagles with 20 points including three 3-pointers, four rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a block.
Jake Callahan scored eight points including two three-pointers with a couple of rebounds. Brennan Moore scored seven points with seven rebounds and a block. Ashton Moore scored six points with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Jose Garcia scored six points with five rebounds.
Adam Holeman scored three points with eight rebounds and two assists. Payton Durham scored three points with three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Matt Tamez scored three points. Breylon Vanibuls scored a point with four rebounds and a block. Sam Harper had a couple of rebounds and steals and Marc Pineda had a couple of rebounds.
Jalyn Wallace and Damorion Sargent led the Gladiators, each scoring 15 points. Dedrick Owens scored 10 points. John Hall scored nine points. Zach Bryant scored eight points while Joseph Phillips scored two points rounding out the Gladiator scoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.