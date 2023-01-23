MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles played well early but ground down late as the Palmer Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter, going on to a 52-42 victory over the Eagles, Friday night in the Lane Gym.
The game was close in the first half with the Eagles leading 19-15 going into the locker room. Palmer got hot shooting in the third quarter. The Eagles were able to stay close for a while in the third quarter but were unable to stop the Bulldogs from pulling away.
The Moore brothers had an outstanding game for the Eagles Ashton Moore had led all scorers despite having played much of the game in foul trouble. Moore scored 19 points including hitting four 3-pointers with two rebounds and an assist.
Brennan Moore scored eight points including hitting one 3-pointer with 10 rebounds, an assist, and two blocks. Jake Callahan scored seven points with a 3-pointer, four rebounds, an assist, and a block.
Breylon Vanibuls scored three points with three rebounds. Adam Holeman scored two points with five rebounds. Adam Wing scored two points with four rebounds and two assists. Payton Durham rounded out the Eagle scorers, scoring one point.
Will Baxter led the Bulldogs with 12 points with three rebounds and an assist.
The Eagles fell to 9-15 on the season and 3-4 in the district and remain in the playoff hunt. Palmer remains undefeated in district play and has a stranglehold on the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.