The Mildred Eagles’ basketball season came to an end Monday night as the Eagles fell to the Lorena Leopards 67-48 in Waco. The Eagles played hard but were unable to keep up with the larger Leopard team. The Leopards were much larger in the interior and outrebounded the Eagles 30-16.
The Leopards started hot pushing their lead to as much as 16 points in the 2nd quarter. The Eagles fought back closing the lead to 10 points, but the Eagles were unable to keep up and the Leopards pushed the lead back up to 19 by the end of the game.
Cody Hayes had another outstanding game for the Eagles scoring 22 points with 5 rebounds, an assist, and 3 steals. Ashton Moore scored 7 points with a rebound and 2 steals. Jake Callahan scored 6 points with 2 assists. Sean Morgan scored 5 points with a steal. Adam Holeman scored 4 points with 5 rebounds and a block. Austin Wing scored 2 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Breylon Vanibuls scored 2 points. Nick Carrlzales had a rebound and assist. Jordyn Jones had a rebound.
Camden Brock led the Leopards with 28 points with 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Keegan Rowell scored 16 points with 2 rebounds, a steal, and a block. Carter Pitts scored 13 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Khi Ritchie scored 4 points with 8 rebounds and an assist.
Lorena moves on to the next round of the playoffs to play the winner of Rogers and Crockett.
