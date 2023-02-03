MILDRED -- On a night when the Mildred Eagles needed a victory to stay in the playoff hunt, the Eagles delivered with a 60-51 win over the Blooming Grove Lions.
Austin Wing was hot early for the Eagles, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Eagles an early lead. Blooming Grove was able to keep it close with Noah Hutchinson and Emmanuel Rosas answering with 3-pointers of their own.
The game was a back-and-forth affair for the first half with neither team able to make big runs. The Eagles took a 27-24 lead into the half.
The Eagles broke out in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 21-11 in the quarter behind the hot shooting of Jake Callahan who hit three 3-pointers in quick succession. The Lions would attempt a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Eagle lead proved insurmountable. Timmy Hamilton had a great game for the Lions, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second half.
The Eagle scorers were led by Austin Wing, who scored 15 points including two 3-pointers with two assists, a steal, and two blocks. Callahan had 14 points including four 3-pointers with five rebounds. Ashton Moore scored 12 points including a 3-pointer with six rebounds, six rebounds, and two steals. Adam Holeman scored 10 points with eight rebounds and an assist.
Brennan Moore scored four points with 12 rebounds and two assists. Payton Durham scored three points on a 3-pointer, with two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Marc Pineda rounded out the Eagle scorers with two points scored.
The Lions were led by Timmy Hamilton who scored 18 points with eight rebounds. Noah Hutchinson scored nine points including two 3-pointers with two rebounds and two assists. Jace Trull scored eight points with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. Emmanuel Rosas scored seven points with a rebound, an assist, and a steal. Kegan Hurford scored six points with a steal. Ben Baumgartner scored two points with three rebounds and an assist. Kelton Bell rounded out the Lion scorers scoring a point with a rebound and an assist.
The Eagles improved to 5-5 in district play and travel to Scurry-Rosser Friday night before hosting Eustace and Rice next week.
The Eagles are in the thick of the race for the playoffs along with Kemp, Eustace, and Malakoff and are fighting for the fourth and maybe third playoff spots depending on how the final couple of weeks play out.
The Lions fall to 1-6 in district play with the loss but can play spoiler as they play Eustace and Kemp in the final four games.
