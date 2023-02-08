MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles came into the matchup against Eustace Tuesday needing a win to keep their playoff dreams alive and they got with a 52-44 victory over Eustace.
The Eagles have been on the precipice of the playoffs for most of district play. They played their way into fourth place in the district and the victory Tuesday night went a long way to help keep them in the hunt with two games left in the season.
The game was a back-and-forth affair through the first half with neither team able to maintain a lead. The Eagle defense and fast break offense came alive in the third quarter as the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 19-5 in the frame. It was truly a team effort with five players scoring for the Eagles in the quarter capped by a big 3-pointer by Brennon Moore.
The Bulldogs attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter behind McCoy Patek who hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the frame, but the Eagles would not be denied.
Multiple Eagles had big nights despite not racking up gaudy numbers, coming up with timely plays on defense, or getting a big rebound or free throws to seal the victory. This was a team victory with several players stepping up to the challenge when the opportunity arose.
Adam Holeman led the Eagles with 14 points including a 3-pointer, with five rebounds and two steals. Brennon Moore scored 13 points with a big 3-pointer with seven rebounds and an assist. Ashton Moore scored nine points with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Braylon Vanibuls scored six points with two rebounds. Jake Callahan scored four points with six rebounds and two assists. Austin Wing scored four points with two rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Payton Durham rounded out the Eagle scorers with two points scored.
Kasen Carter led the Bulldogs with 14 points scored, six rebounds, and a steal. McCoy Patek scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Kayleb Angel scored 10 points with 3 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Justyn Abbe scored four points with two rebounds, an assist, and two steals.
The win firms up the Eagles' chances to make the playoffs. They need to take care of business against Rice on Friday and appear to have the inside track for a fourth-place finish.
Eustace falls out of contention with the loss and faces Palmer at home on Friday.
