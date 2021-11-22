MILDRED -- With 13 seconds left in the game, the Mildred Eagles were tied 54-54 with the Quinlan Ford Panthers. Mildred Eagle leading scorer Austin Wing missed a 3-pointer after nailing six 3-pointers earlier in the game, senior Cody Hayes caught the missed shot that went wide of the rim, then put the ball back in the basket to give the Eagles a 56-54 lead.
Panther guard John Eller tried to tie the game back up, raced back down the court drawing a foul. He missed the free throws sealing the Eagle 56-54 victory over Quinlan Ford in an exciting back and forth game.
Austin Wing led the Eagles with 22 points. Hayes had 12 points while Jake Callahan scored 7 points. Ashton Moore scored 6 points, Braylon Vanibuls scored 4, Jordyn Jones scored 3 points, and Adam Holeman scored 2 points to round out the Eagle scoring.
Quinlan forward Derrick Scott led all scorers with 27 points including 14 in the second quarter alone. Eller scored 16 points.
It was a tough back and forth game with both teams refusing to give ground.
Speaking with Coach Lance Key after the game, he said, “It was exciting, coming down to the very end. The kids played hard. That is what we have been preaching since day 1, just playing good defense, playing hard, fighting through adversity. From the top to the bottom, from varsity, through the JV guys, they have bought in, and they are really fighting for each other, and it showed. That is how we won that game today.”
This game was Mildred’s season opener while Quinlan Ford drops to 0-3.
Mildred moves on traveling to Grand Saline on Monday, then hosting Grapeland on Tuesday. Quinlan Ford travels to Edgewood on Tuesday.
