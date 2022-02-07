MILDRED -- Cody Hayes earned a double-double as the Mildred Eagles fell to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats 50-43 Saturday.
The game was a defensive battle for much of the game with the score looking more reminiscent of football scores. Both teams turned it on in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats scored 8 points over a two-minute stretch in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Hayes led all scorers with 20 points with 10 rebounds and 2 steals. Austin Wing scored 8 points with 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
Adam Holeman scored 6 points with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and a block. Sean Morgan scored 5 points with 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Ashton Moore scored 2 points with 2 rebounds and an assist. Nick Carrizales scored 2 points with 2 rebounds and a block. Jake Callahan had 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
Garrett Hill led the Wildcats with 12 points scored, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Bryce Chambers scored 8 points with 7 rebounds, and a steal. Christian Lopez scored 8 points with 4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Parker Williams scored 7 points with 4 rebounds and a steal. Grayson Hill scored 6 points with a rebound. Cagle Peavy scored 4 points with 7 rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 15-16 and 6-4in district play while Scurry-Rosser improves to 21-6 and 9-2 in district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.